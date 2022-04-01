Around the NFL

Falcons CB Casey Hayward on narrative Atlanta is rebuilding: 'Who says we can't' contend?

Published: Apr 01, 2022 at 08:41 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons look like a rebuilding roster with more cavities than a pothole-riddled side street following the Matt Ryan trade.

But that's not how the players in the locker room will view the situation.

Case in point: Veteran corner ﻿Casey Hayward﻿ -- who signed on to join the Falcons before the Ryan trade -- was asked Thursday in his introductory press conference about why an aging veteran might choose Atlanta over a club that might have a better chance to compete for a title. The Georgia native responded in semi-disgust over the question.

"Who says that we can't (contend)?" he said. "You just never know. Every year is a different year. You never know how these things pan out. You never know how each year guys on the team get better and things like that. This game is about opportunity. Chance. Any time you go out there and strap it on, you've got a chance to win the game no matter what people think. No matter what people think about the roster or not."

It's easy to find faults with the Falcons roster. ﻿Marcus Mariota﻿ is set to be the starting quarterback -- barring Atlanta drafting a rookie early later this month. The receiver room is barren. The pass-catching progression is currently: Kyle Pitts, Kyle Pitts, Kyle Pitts, throwaway. The backfield consists of ﻿Cordarrelle Patterson﻿ and a question mark. A porous offensive line wasn't upgraded. The defense has been an issue for years. It still doesn't have a consistent edge rusher. The linebacking corps lost its best tackler in ﻿Foye Oluokun﻿. And the secondary lacks a playmaking safety.

The pairing of Hayward -- who can still play at 32 years old -- and rising star ﻿A.J. Terrell﻿ at the corner spots is the best part of the roster.

Despite the negativity surrounding the Falcons, Hayward knows his job is to play the best ball he's capable of.

"We're grown men, we're going out there to try to win each and every game no matter how people view the roster or not," he said. "For me, I just go out there and compete no matter if people think we can win or can't win. Our goal is to go out there and try to win every game. Not saying we will, but that's the goal. Who cares what the outside thinks about the roster and things like that. Maybe we don't win games, and maybe we do, but our goal is to win them."

It's the type of response every professional player should have.

The brutality of the sport dictates the highest levels of commitment to one's craft. If a player enters the week assuming they'll lose, a debacle will ensue. The moment a player succumbs to the belief his team is tanking or has no chance, he might as well retire then and there.  

So while the roster makeup is on the front office to figure out and build, the players in the locker room are there to work, compete and ultimately prove the outside narratives wrong.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Friday, April 1

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders are adding another arm to back up Derek Carr. Las Vegas agreed to terms with backup quarterback ﻿Nick Mullens. See what else transpired Friday around the NFL.
news

Jim Irsay: Colts looking to add exciting defensive free agent who could 'make a big difference'

The Colts might not be done making splash plays this offseason. Earlier this week, in an interview with the team's official website, Colts owner Jim Irsay said general manager Chris Ballard could add a defensive playmaker.
news

Mahomes on new overtime rule: 'Your job is to find a way to win the game, no matter how long it takes'

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes gives his take on the new OT rule for the playoffs.  
news

New Saints QB Andy Dalton ready to 'work with' Jameis Winston: 'This is his thing, and I'm here to help him out'

A year ago at this time, quarterback Andy Dalton was headed to the Bears with a starter's mindset.

Now, the 11-year veteran has touched down in New Orleans with the realization that he's there to support incumbent starter Jameis Winston in any way that he can. 
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one with whom they just recently became familiar.
news

Rams signing LB Bobby Wagner to five-year, $50M deal

﻿Bobby Wagner﻿'s back in the NFC West to chase a Super Bowl ring. The longtime Seahawks All-Pro linebacker is signing with the Rams, Richard Sherman, Wagner's former teammate in Seattle, tweeted Thursday. 
news

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles: 'We're not changing the program, we're trying to add on'

Todd Bowles ended last week as the defensive coordinator of Buccaneers, but by the time Wednesday arrived, he was preparing to take the second head-coaching job of his career. Tampa Bay introduced Bowles as head coach on Thursday in a press conference.
news

Bruce Arians: 'Succession is way more important to me' than pursuing another ring as Buccaneers coach

The timing of Bruce Arians' retirement announcement, 67 days after the Bucs were eliminated from the postseason, seemed odd, but for the longtime coach, it was all about having a positive succession plan in place and knowing the Buccaneers were in good hands before ultimately passing the torch.
news

Ex-Broncos TE Noah Fant became frustrated with how he was used in offense

Now in Seattle, Noah Fant said this week that he became frustrated with how he was used in Denver. In Fant's view, he's a field-stretching weapon but was primarily utilized as an outlet with run-after-catch ability with the Broncos.
news

Mike McCarthy says Cowboys won't move Micah Parsons to DE: 'We want him moving around'

Micah Parsons filled in at defensive end as a rookie when injuries struck and dominated after the move. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy understands the desire to play the DROY at edge rusher but disagrees with the potential change.
news

Panthers GM on drafting quarterback: 'At some point you have to take a shot, especially in the top 10'

Selecting No. 6 overall in next month's first round, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer acknowledged this week that it would be a tough choice between grabbing one of the top blockers and filling the most important position in sports.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW