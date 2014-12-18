Falcons brush aside 'funeral' trash talk by Saints

A New Orleans Saints (6-8) victory Sunday at the Superdome can eliminate the Atlanta Falcons (5-9) from playoff contention. Saints cornerback Keenan Lewis had a more morbid way of putting it:
"We're definitely gonna give them their funeral," he said.
It's sad that we're talking about giving a Week 16 eulogy to a team with five wins.
"May we rest in peace," Roddy White said laughing during a conference call with New Orleans media on Wednesday, per The Times-Picayune. "I don't have a response to that because the game is played on Sunday at 12 o'clock. When the ball kicks off and we start to tingle, get it up and mix it around and mingle out there, we'll see who the better team is at the end of the game. That's all that's going to matter.
"Lewis is a great player. He's a competitor," Harry Douglas added, per ESPN.com. "But it boils down to New Orleans vs. Atlanta. We don't like them, and they don't like us. You leave it all out there on Sunday. That's when I'm going to play the game: on Sunday. I can't play the game on Wednesday."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses Jay Cutler's benching and what it means for his future with the Bears. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.