Around the NFL

Falcons move defensive back Avery Williams to running back

Published: May 26, 2022 at 12:15 PM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

With a dearth of skill-position talent currently on the roster, the Atlanta Falcons are moving a young defensive back to the offensive side of the ball.

Avery Williams, who returned kicks and punts and played 121 defensive snaps during his 2021 rookie season, will play running back for the Falcons in 2022, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Thursday.

Williams, 23, was drafted in the fifth round last year out of Boise State. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound player made appearances in 15 games in 2021, mostly on special teams. Williams returned 20 punts for 153 yards and 23 kicks for 490 yards, leading all Falcons players, including ace returner Cordarrelle Patterson, in each category. On defense, Williams played sparingly but did record 22 tackles and three QB hits and forced one fumble.

The Falcons under Smith love to experiment with positionless football on offense -- Patterson, a former receiver and returner, is primarily a running back, while star tight end Kyle Pitts takes more snaps lined up as a wide receiver -- so moving a gamer like Williams to running back isn't out of character for the franchise. Williams should also be comfortable at his new position, as he was a star running back at JSerra Catholic (Calif.) High School.

The second-year Falcon will compete with the likes of Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier for snaps at RB.

Williams is the latest addition this offseason to an Atlanta offense in dire need of juice (QBs Marcus Mariota, Desmond Ridder; RB Williams; WRs Drake London, Bryan Edwards, Damiere Byrd, KhaDarel Hodge, Auden Tate; TE Anthony Firkser). The Falcons also added former Tennessee Titans tailback Jeremy McNichols on Thursday.

Atlanta's gain on offense won't come at the expense of its special teams unit. Williams is still expected to play a factor in the return game in 2022.

Related Content

news

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, May 26

With starter Lamar Jackson absent from OTAs, the Baltimore Ravens signed a backup quarterback on Thursday in veteran Brett Hundley.

news

Randall Cobb dismisses doubts about Packers WRs, says rookie Christian Watson has 'total package'

Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb made it known this week that he doesn't really care about doubters heading into the season and shared that rookie WR Christian Watson "has the total package."

news

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on stepping into No. 1 role: 'I've been ready'

With Amari Cooper gone, CeeDee Lamb is the Cowboys' anointed No. 1 receiver and he's elated at the proposition.

news

Colts coach Frank Reich on bringing in QB Nick Foles: 'I wanted Nick since I've been here'

Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich is happy to have Nick Foles as his backup QB, and the former Super Bowl MVP is "grateful" to be in Indy and back with his former offensive coordinator.

news

Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt 'definitely not satisfied' after 22.5-sack season

T.J. Watt isn't satisfied with his 2021 showing, but it's not because he came oh-so close to breaking the sack record. It's because the reigning AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year believes he has more to accomplish ahead.

news

Players now eligible to return from injured reserve after four games; practice squads increased to 16 players

The NFL and NFL Players Association recently agreed upon new rules for the 2022 season, notably pertaining to injured reserve and players having to miss a minimum of four games before they can return, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Wednesday.

news

Jameis Winston (ACL) participating in on-field workouts at Saints OTAs

Jameis Winston reinforced his intentions of being ready for Week 1 by taking part in on-field workouts during Saints OTAs on Wednesday.

news

Cardinals GM Steve Keim confident long-term deal will get done 'this summer' with Kyler Murray: 'He is our future'

In an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" Wednesday, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said he's optimistic an extension will get done with QB Kyler Murray.

news

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady on MCL reconstruction: 'It felt for the first time this offseason, it's been really good'

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's knee feels "really good" after "finally getting it reconstructed last year."

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Wednesday, May 25

Two Cowboys wide receivers, James Washington and rookie Jalen Tolbert, did not participate in team drills during the first day of OTA workouts due to injury.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW