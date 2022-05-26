Falcons move defensive back Avery Williams to running back

With a dearth of skill-position talent currently on the roster, the Atlanta Falcons are moving a young defensive back to the offensive side of the ball.

Avery Williams, who returned kicks and punts and played 121 defensive snaps during his 2021 rookie season, will play running back for the Falcons in 2022, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters Thursday.

Williams, 23, was drafted in the fifth round last year out of Boise State. The 5-foot-9, 195-pound player made appearances in 15 games in 2021, mostly on special teams. Williams returned 20 punts for 153 yards and 23 kicks for 490 yards, leading all Falcons players, including ace returner Cordarrelle Patterson, in each category. On defense, Williams played sparingly but did record 22 tackles and three QB hits and forced one fumble.

The Falcons under Smith love to experiment with positionless football on offense -- Patterson, a former receiver and returner, is primarily a running back, while star tight end Kyle Pitts takes more snaps lined up as a wide receiver -- so moving a gamer like Williams to running back isn't out of character for the franchise. Williams should also be comfortable at his new position, as he was a star running back at JSerra Catholic (Calif.) High School.