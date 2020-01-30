Falcons' Arthur Blank rooting for Kyle Shanahan in SB

"But mostly I'm rooting for a great game and Kansas City as well," Blank added. "Lamar Hunt, when I first came into the league, was a great friend to me. He named it the Super Bowl. His wife has been to every game from the start. Coach (Andy) Reid is an outstanding coach with a great personal story as well. A very special human being as well. For America and both sets of fans, I want to see a real competitive game with some scoring, unlike last year."