Around the NFL

Falcons' Arthur Blank rooting for Kyle Shanahan in SB

Published: Jan 29, 2020 at 11:27 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The last time Kyle Shanahan was in the Super Bowl, his former Atlanta Falcons team famously blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots.

The San Francisco 49ers head coach has put that loss in the past, insisting all week the loss doesn't hang over his head before Sunday's bout with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Shanahan's former owner Arthur Blank said he's hoping to see his ex-offensive coordinator win a Super Bowl to wash away the bitterness of the previous loss.

"Yes, I am," Blank told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution when asked if he was rooting for Shanahan on Wednesday.

The current Niners coach took a lot of heat after the Falcons' Super Bowl collapse, some warranted and some overblown.

As much as he'd like to see Shanahan win a Lombardi, as an owner of one of 32 NFL franchises, Blank knows the best thing for the league is a competitive game that holds the national focus all Sunday evening.

"But mostly I'm rooting for a great game and Kansas City as well," Blank added. "Lamar Hunt, when I first came into the league, was a great friend to me. He named it the Super Bowl. His wife has been to every game from the start. Coach (Andy) Reid is an outstanding coach with a great personal story as well. A very special human being as well. For America and both sets of fans, I want to see a real competitive game with some scoring, unlike last year."

With two of the most potent offenses in the NFL facing off, Sunday projects as a potentially high-scoring affair. Of course, most said the same entering last year's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Rams.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

