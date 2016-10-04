Falcons agree to terms with A.J. Hawk

The Falcons are in desperate need of help at linebacker after losing Sean Weatherspoon for the season to a torn Achilles, and seeing three other linebackers -- Paul Worrilow (groin) and rookies De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and Deion Jones (calf; played Sunday) -- suffer injuries. Special teamer LaRoy Reynolds -- previously listed as third-string on the Falcons' depth chart -- was called into duty after Weatherspoon exited in Sunday's win over the Panthers. The cupboard is bare in Atlanta, which helps explain the Falcons' standing as the league's 30th-best (or third-worst) defense.