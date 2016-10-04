Falcons agree to terms with A.J. Hawk

The Falcons are in desperate need of help at linebacker after losing Sean Weatherspoon for the season to a torn Achilles, and seeing three other linebackers -- Paul Worrilow (groin) and rookies De'Vondre Campbell (ankle) and Deion Jones (calf; played Sunday) -- suffer injuries. Special teamer LaRoy Reynolds -- previously listed as third-string on the Falcons' depth chart -- was called into duty after Weatherspoon exited in Sunday's win over the Panthers. The cupboard is bare in Atlanta, which helps explain the Falcons' standing as the league's 30th-best (or third-worst) defense.
Hawk last played in 2015 with the Cincinnati Bengals, appearing in 16 games (starting 11) and recording 24 tackles with one sack. He worked out for the Miami Dolphins early in September, but left without a deal. He also made an appearance on Good Morning Football, and raved about how pretty brother-in-law Brady Quinn is.
The pride of Centerville, Ohio, Hawk spent the previous nine seasons with the Green Bay Packers, racking up 921 tackles, 19 sacks, nine interceptions and three forced fumbles as part of a unit that helped win Super Bowl XLV in 2010.