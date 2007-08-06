Fabiano's fantasy mailbag

Don't forget to sign up today for NFL.com's free fantasy game or NFL League Manager 2007!

I just completed my first fantasy football draft and wanted to get your opinion on my team. Here are my picks: Round 1: Brian Westbrook, Round 2: Reggie Bush, Round 3: Anquan Boldin; Round 4: Javon Walker, Round 5: Marshawn Lynch, Round 6: Jon Kitna, Round 7: Kellen Winslow, Round 8: Eli Manning, Round 9: Miami defense, Round 10: Santonio Holmes, Round 11: L.J. Smith, Round 12: D.J. Hackett, Round 13: Olindo Mare, Round 14: Jeff Reed. I had connection issues in the last round and the draft auto selected Reed, but I'm going to release him and add Anthony Thomas. Will this team be competitive? – D. Embleton, England

Michael Fabiano: Other than the Reed selection (which was an auto-draft error), this is an excellent team for a first-time fantasy football owner. You followed the NFL.com Draft Strategy to a tee in selecting two running backs in the first two rounds, two elite wide receivers in Rounds 3 and 4, and a tremendous No. 3 back in Round 5. You also sat back and waited on the quarterback and tight end positions and were still able to land Kitna, Manning, Winslow and Smith. The fact that you drafted two tremendous sleepers in Holmes and Hackett is a real positive, as both have a ton of potential with their respective teams. I think the two lapses were the selection of the Miami defense in Round 9 (which is too soon to take a defense unless the league rewards excessive points for sacks, interceptions, etc.) and the fact that you drafted only three runners, but overall I think you had a nice draft. The addition of Thomas is a good idea, but I would also consider taking a look at Correll Buckhalter to handcuff the best running back on your roster, Westbrook.

I'm in a 12-team league and have been offered Tom Brady and Shaun Alexander for Marc Bulger, Cedric Benson and Bernard Berrian. I also have Alex Smith, Leon Washington, Brian Westbrook, Terrell Owens, Jerry Porter and Donté Stallworth. Is this a good trade? – K. Bazler, Kentucky

M.F.: Brady and Bulger are very close in value, but the upgrade from Benson to Alexander makes this deal a viable one. The one issue is that you lose Berrian and don't add a wideout to replace him, which will hurt if you're required to start three wide receivers rather than two. In that case you'll have to lean on Porter as a No. 3 wideout and look to the waiver wire for more depth. Overall though, I think this deal makes sense.

Mike, I wanted to get your opinion on these head-to-head picks: Jon Kitna vs. Philip Rivers, Ronnie Brown vs. Willis McGahee, Marques Colston vs. Roy Williams and Reggie Brown vs. Hines Ward. Thanks! – Z. Sherbiny, Arlington, Va.

M.F.: Kitna's stock has risen at the quarterback position on our most recent NFL.com player rank list, but I still have him listed behind Rivers due to his inconsistent lack of production and proneness to interceptions. The Chargers quarterback is a nice breakout candidate under the guidance of head coach Norv Turner and is an underrated No. 1 fantasy quarterback. McGahee is a more valuable option than Brown, as the Ravens seem to have improved their offensive line and will utilize McGahee in a prominent fashion. Williams still has more value than Colston even with Calvin Johnson in the mix – the former Texas standout is a virtual lock to have 1,000-plus yards and seven to nine touchdowns in the aggressive offense of coordinator Mike Martz. Finally I like Ward a little bit more than Brown, but both wide receivers are very close in overall draft value.

I have been offered Jake Delhomme and Calvin Johnson for Carson Palmer. I also have Alex Smith, Donald Driver, Braylon Edwards, Lee Evans and Brandon Marshall. Should I make this deal? – D. Black, Atlanta, Ga.

M.F.: Johnson is an incredible talent with immense potential, but let's not forget that he is still a rookie and is in an offense with an established No. 1 receiver in Roy Williams. With only Smith as a No. 2 quarterback, I would pass on this deal and retain Palmer. You already have an attractive core of wide receivers with Driver, Edwards and Evans and a nice low-end sleeper in Marshall, so there's no real reason to make such a move.

What sort of value does Michael Vick have now that he has such serious off-field issues? I have a draft this weekend and was wondering if I should take a flier on him if he falls into the late rounds. – K. Simmons, Santa Clarita, Calif.

M.F.: Vick doesn't have much value at all due to his off-the-field issues and the fact that Commissioner Roger Goodell has asked him not to report to Falcons training camp. Head coach Bobby Petrino will go forward with Joey Harrington, not Vick, as his starting quarterback, and reports indicate the team isn't interested in Daunte Culpepper. As a result, it looks like it's Harrington's spot to lose until (and if) Vick is allowed to return to action. The versatile quarterback is worth a late-round flier for owners who can draft and stash him on their bench; otherwise Vick will warrant little consideration in fantasy football drafts.

What's your take on quarterback and wide receiver combinations? I had Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne last season and that worked out well. – D. Moore, Denver. Colo. M.F.: I don't have a problem at all with quarterback and wideout combinations like Manning and Wayne or Marvin Harrison, Drew Brees and Marques Colston, Carson Palmer and Chad Johnson, etc., but I wouldn't focus on coupling Jeff Garcia and Joey Galloway or Rex Grossman and Bernard Berrian. The bottom line here is simple: If you land Brees, need a wide receiver and Colston is the top option at the position on your rank list, it doesn't hurt to pair the two. However, be sure not to draft other quarterbacks or wideouts with the same byes as the combo or you could be left with a less-than-desirable lineup for one week's time.

Who are your top five sleepers at the wide receiver position this season? Also, what is the status of Kevin Jones in Detroit? – B. Randle, Silver Springs, Md.

M.F.: I'd rank my top five sleepers at the wide receiver position in this order: 1. Mark Clayton, 2. Braylon Edwards, 3. Vincent Jackson, 4. Santonio Holmes, 5. D.J. Hackett. Jones will begin training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List, and reports indicate there is a 50/50 chance he will be ready for the start of the regular season after a surgical procedure on his foot. Reports indicate that he can run straight ahead, but he is still unable to make effective cuts. The Lions can remove him from the PUP list at their discretion, but Jones needs to return sooner than later in order to be in true football shape. At this time it seems like Tatum Bell will open the season as the starter, so he has a bit more value in drafts than Jones.

What is the current state of the Larry Johnson situation? Is there a chance he will miss the start of the regular season? Should I release him and keep Travis Henry instead? – D. Moses, San Antonio, Texas

M.F.: NFL Network analyst Adam Schefter reports that Johnson will be steadfast in his request for a new contract, but the Chiefs haven't even been close to his demands of a deal that includes around $28 million in guaranteed money. In fact, the team has offered around half that amount and don't seem motivated to pay much more at this time. There has been talk of a possible trade to the Green Bay Packers, which would have immense implications in the world of fantasy football, but for now it seems a lengthy holdout could be in the cards. I would still roll the dice and retain L.J. ahead of Henry since most players do return in time for the regular season in most holdout cases, but be sure to keep tabs on NFL.com for all the latest news.

I'm in a keeper league that doesn't reward points for catches and I need to retain two players from Joseph Addai, Reggie Bush, Rudi Johnson, Marques Colston, Larry Fitzgerald and Randy Moss. We start one quarterback, two running backs and three wide receivers. Is Bush more valuable than Johnson in this format, or should I retain a wide receiver instead? – I. Ansa, Spain

M.F.: You have two of the more valuable running backs in fantasy football in the duo of Addai and Bush, and would keep them both ahead of Johnson. Be sure to focus on the wide receiver position in the first three rounds of the re-draft (I would be shocked if you didn't re-acquire at least one of Colston, Fitzgerald or Moss), and then move on to the quarterback and tight end positions based on the flow of the draft.

I have been offered Tatum Bell and Torry Holt for Brian Westbrook and Plaxico Burress. My other running backs are Travis Henry and DeAngelo Williams, and my other wide receivers are Bernard Berrian, Donald Driver and Troy Williamson. Should I make the trade? Also, should I look to deal Michael Vick and if so, what should I ask for him in return? – T. Dempsey, Australia

M.F.: Although Holt is a definite upgrade over Burress, it's hard to deal a versatile back like Westbrook in exchange for Bell, who could be forced to share carries with Kevin Jones and T.J. Duckett. I think you're fine with Henry, Westbrook and Williams in the backfield and Berrian, Burress, Driver and Williamson at the wide receiver position. As for Vick, you'll be hard pressed to find anyone who will trade for him based on his off-the-field issues. The best thing to do is stash him on your roster and see what happens with his future.

One of the most respected fantasy football minds in the business, Michael Fabiano is here at NFL.com. In addition to providing first-class fantasy analysis, Fabiano will answer your fantasy questions in his weekly mailbag. Got a question for Mike? Click here to submit it.

Don't forget to sign up today for NFL.com's free fantasy game or NFL League Manager 2007!

I just completed my first fantasy football draft and wanted to get your opinion on my team. Here are my picks: Round 1: Brian Westbrook, Round 2: Reggie Bush, Round 3: Anquan Boldin; Round 4: Javon Walker, Round 5: Marshawn Lynch, Round 6: Jon Kitna, Round 7: Kellen Winslow, Round 8: Eli Manning, Round 9: Miami defense, Round 10: Santonio Holmes, Round 11: L.J. Smith, Round 12: D.J. Hackett, Round 13: Olindo Mare, Round 14: Jeff Reed. I had connection issues in the last round and the draft auto selected Reed, but I'm going to release him and add Anthony Thomas. Will this team be competitive? – D. Embleton, England

Michael Fabiano: Other than the Reed selection (which was an auto-draft error), this is an excellent team for a first-time fantasy football owner. You followed the NFL.com Draft Strategy to a tee in selecting two running backs in the first two rounds, two elite wide receivers in Rounds 3 and 4, and a tremendous No. 3 back in Round 5. You also sat back and waited on the quarterback and tight end positions and were still able to land Kitna, Manning, Winslow and Smith. The fact that you drafted two tremendous sleepers in Holmes and Hackett is a real positive, as both have a ton of potential with their respective teams. I think the two lapses were the selection of the Miami defense in Round 9 (which is too soon to take a defense unless the league rewards excessive points for sacks, interceptions, etc.) and the fact that you drafted only three runners, but overall I think you had a nice draft. The addition of Thomas is a good idea, but I would also consider taking a look at Correll Buckhalter to handcuff the best running back on your roster, Westbrook.

I'm in a 12-team league and have been offered Tom Brady and Shaun Alexander for Marc Bulger, Cedric Benson and Bernard Berrian. I also have Alex Smith, Leon Washington, Brian Westbrook, Terrell Owens, Jerry Porter and Donté Stallworth. Is this a good trade? – K. Bazler, Kentucky

M.F.: Brady and Bulger are very close in value, but the upgrade from Benson to Alexander makes this deal a viable one. The one issue is that you lose Berrian and don't add a wideout to replace him, which will hurt if you're required to start three wide receivers rather than two. In that case you'll have to lean on Porter as a No. 3 wideout and look to the waiver wire for more depth. Overall though, I think this deal makes sense.

Mike, I wanted to get your opinion on these head-to-head picks: Jon Kitna vs. Philip Rivers, Ronnie Brown vs. Willis McGahee, Marques Colston vs. Roy Williams and Reggie Brown vs. Hines Ward. Thanks! – Z. Sherbiny, Arlington, Va.

M.F.: Kitna's stock has risen at the quarterback position on our most recent NFL.com player rank list, but I still have him listed behind Rivers due to his inconsistent lack of production and proneness to interceptions. The Chargers quarterback is a nice breakout candidate under the guidance of head coach Norv Turner and is an underrated No. 1 fantasy quarterback. McGahee is a more valuable option than Brown, as the Ravens seem to have improved their offensive line and will utilize McGahee in a prominent fashion. Williams still has more value than Colston even with Calvin Johnson in the mix – the former Texas standout is a virtual lock to have 1,000-plus yards and seven to nine touchdowns in the aggressive offense of coordinator Mike Martz. Finally I like Ward a little bit more than Brown, but both wide receivers are very close in overall draft value.

I have been offered Jake Delhomme and Calvin Johnson for Carson Palmer. I also have Alex Smith, Donald Driver, Braylon Edwards, Lee Evans and Brandon Marshall. Should I make this deal? – D. Black, Atlanta, Ga.

M.F.: Johnson is an incredible talent with immense potential, but let's not forget that he is still a rookie and is in an offense with an established No. 1 receiver in Roy Williams. With only Smith as a No. 2 quarterback, I would pass on this deal and retain Palmer. You already have an attractive core of wide receivers with Driver, Edwards and Evans and a nice low-end sleeper in Marshall, so there's no real reason to make such a move.

What sort of value does Michael Vick have now that he has such serious off-field issues? I have a draft this weekend and was wondering if I should take a flier on him if he falls into the late rounds. – K. Simmons, Santa Clarita, Calif.

M.F.: Vick doesn't have much value at all due to his off-the-field issues and the fact that Commissioner Roger Goodell has asked him not to report to Falcons training camp. Head coach Bobby Petrino will go forward with Joey Harrington, not Vick, as his starting quarterback, and reports indicate the team isn't interested in Daunte Culpepper. As a result, it looks like it's Harrington's spot to lose until (and if) Vick is allowed to return to action. The versatile quarterback is worth a late-round flier for owners who can draft and stash him on their bench; otherwise Vick will warrant little consideration in fantasy football drafts.

What's your take on quarterback and wide receiver combinations? I had Peyton Manning and Reggie Wayne last season and that worked out well. – D. Moore, Denver. Colo. M.F.: I don't have a problem at all with quarterback and wideout combinations like Manning and Wayne or Marvin Harrison, Drew Brees and Marques Colston, Carson Palmer and Chad Johnson, etc., but I wouldn't focus on coupling Jeff Garcia and Joey Galloway or Rex Grossman and Bernard Berrian. The bottom line here is simple: If you land Brees, need a wide receiver and Colston is the top option at the position on your rank list, it doesn't hurt to pair the two. However, be sure not to draft other quarterbacks or wideouts with the same byes as the combo or you could be left with a less-than-desirable lineup for one week's time.

Who are your top five sleepers at the wide receiver position this season? Also, what is the status of Kevin Jones in Detroit? – B. Randle, Silver Springs, Md.

M.F.: I'd rank my top five sleepers at the wide receiver position in this order: 1. Mark Clayton, 2. Braylon Edwards, 3. Vincent Jackson, 4. Santonio Holmes, 5. D.J. Hackett. Jones will begin training camp on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) List, and reports indicate there is a 50/50 chance he will be ready for the start of the regular season after a surgical procedure on his foot. Reports indicate that he can run straight ahead, but he is still unable to make effective cuts. The Lions can remove him from the PUP list at their discretion, but Jones needs to return sooner than later in order to be in true football shape. At this time it seems like Tatum Bell will open the season as the starter, so he has a bit more value in drafts than Jones.

What is the current state of the Larry Johnson situation? Is there a chance he will miss the start of the regular season? Should I release him and keep Travis Henry instead? – D. Moses, San Antonio, Texas

M.F.: NFL Network analyst Adam Schefter reports that Johnson will be steadfast in his request for a new contract, but the Chiefs haven't even been close to his demands of a deal that includes around $28 million in guaranteed money. In fact, the team has offered around half that amount and don't seem motivated to pay much more at this time. There has been talk of a possible trade to the Green Bay Packers, which would have immense implications in the world of fantasy football, but for now it seems a lengthy holdout could be in the cards. I would still roll the dice and retain L.J. ahead of Henry since most players do return in time for the regular season in most holdout cases, but be sure to keep tabs on NFL.com for all the latest news.

I'm in a keeper league that doesn't reward points for catches and I need to retain two players from Joseph Addai, Reggie Bush, Rudi Johnson, Marques Colston, Larry Fitzgerald and Randy Moss. We start one quarterback, two running backs and three wide receivers. Is Bush more valuable than Johnson in this format, or should I retain a wide receiver instead? – I. Ansa, Spain

M.F.: You have two of the more valuable running backs in fantasy football in the duo of Addai and Bush, and would keep them both ahead of Johnson. Be sure to focus on the wide receiver position in the first three rounds of the re-draft (I would be shocked if you didn't re-acquire at least one of Colston, Fitzgerald or Moss), and then move on to the quarterback and tight end positions based on the flow of the draft.

I have been offered Tatum Bell and Torry Holt for Brian Westbrook and Plaxico Burress. My other running backs are Travis Henry and DeAngelo Williams, and my other wide receivers are Bernard Berrian, Donald Driver and Troy Williamson. Should I make the trade? Also, should I look to deal Michael Vick and if so, what should I ask for him in return? – T. Dempsey, Australia

M.F.: Although Holt is a definite upgrade over Burress, it's hard to deal a versatile back like Westbrook in exchange for Bell, who could be forced to share carries with Kevin Jones and T.J. Duckett. I think you're fine with Henry, Westbrook and Williams in the backfield and Berrian, Burress, Driver and Williamson at the wide receiver position. As for Vick, you'll be hard pressed to find anyone who will trade for him based on his off-the-field issues. The best thing to do is stash him on your roster and see what happens with his future.