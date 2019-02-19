Fabiano's 2019 Offseason Fantasy Wish List

Antonio Brown is traded to the San Francisco 49ers: The best fantasy scenario would be for Brown to remain with the Steelers, but that doesn't appear likely to happen based on Brown's recent social media post. So ... unless the Colts want to reunite Bell and Brown (!!!), I'd like to see the latter land in San Francisco. Why? Well, the Niners have cash to spend, a good, young quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, an offensive-minded coach in Kyle Shanahan and a huge need at wide receiver. Would Brown's value decline a bit in the Bay Area? Yup. But it's not going to be better (or as good) anywhere than it has been in Pittsburgh. Oh, and any thoughts to him being traded to the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots should be forgotten. That ain't happening, friends.