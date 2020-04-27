Around the NFL

FA signings could follow after comp pick deadline ends

Published: Apr 27, 2020 at 06:23 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

With the dust still settling from the 2020 NFL Draft, we might see some lingering free-agent deals completed in the coming days -- they just won't have the added bonus of possible draft compensation.

Monday at 4 p.m. ET was the deadline for unrestricted free-agent signings to count in the compensatory pick formula for the following draft. Players officially signed after that deadline will not contribute to their former teams' chances of receiving a compensatory pick for their departure.

A few names come to mind in relation to this deadline: Jameis Winston (set to sign with New Orleans), Logan Ryan (still available) and Jadeveon Clowney (in a holding pattern with at least the Titans and Seahawks). These deals would factor into the compensatory formula because they are unrestricted free agents who would rank within the top 35 percent of the NFL.

Their signings could possibly have been delayed in order to keep their new teams from seeing their chances of receiving compensatory picks diminished because of such additions.

Other names that could be in consideration beyond this deadline: defensive end Everson Griffen, tackle Jason Peters, running back Carlos Hyde, edge rusher Markus Golden, tackle Demar Dotson and cornerback Prince Amukamara. Quarterback Cam Newton will likely have to wait longer due to the medical requirements associated with him securing new employment.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals won't activate QB Kyler Murray off PUP list before Sunday's game against Browns

The Arizona Cardinals will not activate quarterback Kyler Murray off the physically unable to perform list before the deadline for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bears, DE Montez Sweat agree to four-year, $98 million extension in new money

The Chicago Bears and defensive end Montez Sweat have agreed to a four-year contract extension with $98 million in new money and $72.9 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The total deal is worth $105 million, per Rapoport. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce: We have 'every piece' that we need to be 'great'

The Chiefs are coming off their first single-digit scoring performance since Week 7, 2021, causing some to question the caliber of the team's wide receivers -- even as Kansas City stands at 6-2. Tight end Travis Kelce is not among the naysayers.
news

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (knee) questionable for Week 9 game against Browns

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns as he continues his comeback from a torn ACL. Jonathan Gannon still has to decide on inserting him in the lineup or allowing Murray another week of recovery.
news

Rams HC Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford (thumb) likely will be game-time decision for game vs. Packers

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters Friday that QB Matthew Stafford, dealing with a right thumb injury, won't practice on the final day of the work week but will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game vs. the Packers.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) to start Sunday vs. Cardinals

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) will start Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen (shoulder) will play vs. Bengals; no injury designation

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (shoulder) has no injury designation heading into Sunday's Week 9 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
news

Dolphins CB Jalen Ramsey on if he'll cover Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany: 'We'll see'

Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey did not divulge on Friday Miami's game plan for stopping Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in Germany.
news

Chargers WR Keenan Allen nearing 10,000 career receiving yards

Los Angeles wide receiver Keenan Allen has a chance to become the second Chargers player in franchise history to hit the 10,000-yard mark on Monday night against the New York Jets.
news

Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. slows DeAndre Hopkins after requesting to shadow star WR

Steelers rookie cornerback Joey Porter Jr. contained Titans wideout DeAndre Hopkins throughout Pittsburgh's 20-16 win over Tennessee on Thursday night.