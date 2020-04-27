Cam Newton's wait to find a new team could drag on

Cam Newton's free agency might not end soon.

The quarterback wants to be a starter in the NFL in 2020, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The problem, though, is there really aren't any starting jobs available right now.

The combined reality of a lack of openings and an inability to receive an in-person medical examination because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic makes for an unpredictable road ahead. There seemed to be some room for Newton in Los Angeles, but that came to an end when the Chargers spent the sixth-overall pick on Oregon passer Justin Herbert.

Now, the room for a gig is nonexistent. That likely won't last forever, though. There's a reason a handful of teams spent first-round picks on quarterbacks over the weekend.

The lack of on-field activity happening due to the pandemic's restrictions placed on society means an opening isn't coming tomorrow. This wait could drag into the summer for Newton, who was the league's MVP less than five years ago and is still just 30 years old.