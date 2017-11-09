Around the NFL

Ezekiel Elliott suspension back; court denies injunction

Published: Nov 09, 2017 at 07:41 AM

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday denied Ezekiel Elliott's and the NFL Players Association's request for an injunction pending appeal in Elliott's case.

The Cowboys running back is set to begin serving his six-game suspension Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The decision almost certainly keeps Elliott off the field for the next six games. Elliott currently is not eligible to play until Week 16 against the Seattle Seahawks on Dec. 24. The NFLPA's expedited appeal hearing is scheduled to take place before the 2nd Circuit on Dec. 1 -- meaning Elliott will almost certainly miss the next four games.

The 2nd Circuit denied the injunction request after hearing oral arguments from both union and NFL lawyers during a hearing in New York on Thursday, which Elliott attended. The three-judge panel's decision allows the league to enforce the suspension until a ruling is made in the NFLPA's case, according NFL Network legal analyst Gabe Feldman.

The NFLPA can appeal the ruling, but its chances for success are slim, Feldman said. The union can pursue a full-panel rehearing -- also known as a rehearing en banc -- with the 2nd Circuit. Appellate courts, however, rarely grant full-court rehearings. The union also could petition the U.S. Supreme Court to hear the case, but it would be "a long shot" for the highest court in the country to accept it, Feldman said.

The decision to not grant a preliminary injunction comes after a lower court denied the same request last month, reinstating Elliott's suspension briefly before a stay was issued by the 2nd Circuit.

There have been five court hearings in the case since early September. A U.S. District Court judge in Texas initially put the suspension on hold before it was reinstated by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The suit then moved to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York -- the NFL's preferred venue based mostly on the favorable precedent established there by the Tom Brady Deflategate case. A judge reinstated Elliott's eligibility for two games before another judge's ruling suspended Elliott again, prompting the union's appeal to the 2nd Circuit.

Until today's ruling, the second-year running back hasn't missed a game this season for the Cowboys. Elliott, who tallied a league-best 1,631 rushing yards en route to a First Team All-Pro selection as a rookie, sits second in NFL rushing this season with 783 yards. He's tied with Todd Gurley for most rushing touchdowns (7) in 2017.

Unless his lawyers can get the suspension put on hold again, Elliott will miss games against the Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Chargers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Oakland Raiders.

Elliott was suspended by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in August following a year-long investigation into domestic violence allegations made by Tiffany Thompson, his former girlfriend. The league concluded he violated its personal conduct policy, which mandates a six-game suspension for first-time domestic violence violations. Elliott, 22, was never charged and has denied wrongdoing.

"This is bigger than a suspension, this is bigger than football," Elliott told NFL Network's Jane Slater and other reporters last week. "It's them trying to make something that I'm not. I'm not an abuser, that's not who I am. This is my name, this is my reputation, something that I'll have to live with beyond football. So every day is worth fighting."

The NFLPA's lawsuit, which was filed on the same day Elliott's appeal before a league-appointed arbitrator ended, doesn't try to undermine the factual conclusions from the NFL's investigation -- it challenges the process the league undertook to suspend Elliott, Feldman said. The NFL wants to enforce Elliott's suspension this season and confirm Goodell's authority to issue punishment based on "conduct detrimental" to the league as mandated in Article 46 of the collective bargaining agreement.

It's virtually the same argument the NFL deployed in ultimately successful appeals against Brady during Deflategate and Adrian Peterson after he pleaded no contest to misdemeanor reckless assault.

Unlike the Brady case, it appears the NFL's quest to enforce Elliott's suspension will be realized this season rather than next.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win 'championship elsewhere'

Could ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ be on his way out of Cleveland? The Browns receiver posted a series of tweets Tuesday morning noting that he played through injury last season and evoked questions about his future in Ohio.
news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson among candidates

Let the game of tag begin. Tuesday marks the first day NFL teams can start placing the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The tag window runs from today, Feb. 22 to March 8.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team plans to tender QB Dwayne Haskins

In addition to noting on Monday that Mason Rudolph sits in position to be the starting QB in 2022, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the club plans to tender Dwyane Haskins to keep him in Pittsburgh.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of 'gratitude,' but no decision on future

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Monday night to thank his teammates and coaches but offered no indication on his future with the Green Bay Packers.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he played through Defensive Rookie of the Year season with knee injury

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons' splendid first season seems all the more impressive considering the Cowboys linebacker's recent revelation that he hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice with the Rams and was bothered by the ailment all season. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: 'We know we're going to add to' quarterback position in offseason

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era has begun in Pittsburgh, and the path forward isn't perfectly clear. General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday the organization has Mason Rudolph penciled in as its starter in 2022 -- for now.
news

Rams expected to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Los Angeles is expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their OC, replacing the departed Kevin O'Connell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. O'Connell was hired last week by the  Vikings to be their next head coach.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'not really worried' about doubters as he prepares for second season

After a breakout rookie season, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to pick up where he left off entering 2022 and isn't wasting time listening to doubters.
news

NFL, XFL to collaborate on health and safety innovation, player development

The National Football League and XFL are collaborating on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field," the XFL announced Monday.
news

Lovie Smith believes Texans can make Bengals-like leap in 2022: 'Why not us?'

Lovie Smith isn't leaving anything out of the question in his first season as Texans head coach. Just look at the Bengals. That's what Smith will tell you when asked about the potential of his team in 2022.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: New York has 'some tough decisions' to make on roster to get below salary cap

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a lot of work to do in New York. After years of spending under Dave Gettleman, Schoen is stuck with the tab and needs to figure out how to maneuver the Giants into a financially solvent position.
news

Safety Ricardo Allen announces retirement after eight-year career

Following seven years with the Atlanta Falcons and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Ricardo Allen announced his retirement via Instagram. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW