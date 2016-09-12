Ezekiel Elliott on Dallas debut: 'I think I was average'

Add in the fact it was Dak Prescott's first start, and a Giants defense that might end up being better than expected -- it sure did its job late in the fourth Sunday -- and the conclusion is that it was an all-around odd game. Low-scoring, back-and-forth affairs tend to feel like that. And when Terrance Williams' fateful decision to stay in bounds produced its inevitable result, it left everyone in Dallas feeling a bit shortchanged, Elliott included. Fortunately for them, it's only Week 1.