Ezekiel Elliott: 'I probably have one of the easiest jobs'

Published: Aug 17, 2016 at 01:27 AM

Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Ezekiel Elliottreturned to practice Tuesday and is slowly shaking off the disappointment of missing his preseason debut with a hamstring injury.

Luckily for him, it won't be a long climb back because his job isn't that hard anyway (his words, not mine).

"I think I probably have one of the easiest jobs in America," Elliott recent said, per The Dallas Morning News. "I get to run behind the best O-line in America."

While he's indulging in a bit of hyperbole, Elliott does bring to light an important misconception about the running back position in Dallas. Sure, DeMarco Murray dominated behind that line and Darren McFadden finished fourth in total rushing a year ago despite being in a platoon system for the majority of the season, but both of those players were already good to great veteran running backs.

Having a great offensive line doesn't guarantee a great running back -- just ask the 2015 Browns -- and there's far more pressure on Elliott through the reminder of training camp than he probably realizes. The Cowboys' offensive line is not going to be blamed for a scenario in which the team doesn't finish with a top-five running back.

Elliott might end up having the easiest job in America, but not without some serious, tedious ground work over the next few weeks. It's not easy without the ability to anticipate where the creases and openings will be, and it's not easy without understanding the strengths and weaknesses of each starting offensive lineman.

