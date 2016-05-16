Ezekiel Elliott has first-round fantasy credentials

Jeremiah is one of the most respected draft analysts in the business, but countless fans are still skeptical of Elliott as a fantasy first-rounder. D.J. didn't play at the pro level, so how can he really know what to expect? And I'm just a nerdy fantasy analyst who couldn't pass for a fourth-string punter in the CFL. So, I decided to use my phone-a-friend (actually, it was three friends that you might have heard of ... LaDainian Tomlinson, Terrell Davis and Maurice Jones-Drew). If you've been playing fantasy football as long as I have, you know that all three were studs during their careers.