Ezekiel Elliott says it's 'important' to play through calf injury for Cowboys teammates

Published: Dec 11, 2020 at 08:47 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

As if the Dallas Cowboys offense haven't experienced enough injuries this season, running back ﻿Ezekiel Elliott﻿ is now dealing with a calf issue.

"It's more of a contusion ... like a big bruise," Elliott said, via the Dallas Morning News.

Zeke has been limited in practice this week but plans to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

"I'm sure it's going to be sore during the game, but it's Week (14)," he said. "Everyone is going to be sore. I don't think it should limit me much at all. I mean, it might be a little tender, but I'm tough."

Elliott isn't sure when during Tuesday's loss to the Ravens he suffered the injury but intends to push through against a Bengals defense that has been shredded this season.

With the Cowboys sitting in the basement of the NFC East at 3-9, it wouldn't be unheard of for a player like Elliott to sit out with the injury. The veteran running back, however, said he needs to battle through it for his teammates.

"I mean, we look at what the team has gone through this season just losing so many key players," Elliott said. "We lost a lot of key players here on offense.

"I think it's important, one, just because we're not out of it. Then two, just for my brothers. That's why I go out there and play. I go out there and play for my brothers and my teammates.

"I'm not going to sell them short."

Zeke's injury could pave the way for the Cowboys to up the workload of ﻿Tony Pollard﻿ who has looked more explosive in limited opportunities this season.

