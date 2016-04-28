Ezekiel Elliott brings back crop top on draft red carpet

One of the biggest perks for many prospects attending the draft is the chance to play dress-up for the Rog walk that hopefully lies ahead.
Ohio State running back Ezekiel Elliott is the early favorite for most audacious dresser in Chicago, something we found out on the red carpet outside Auditorium Theatre. Have a look ...
Hmmmm, that doesn't seem so wild. How about another angle?
Whoa. The look is a callback to Elliott's college days. During the Buckeyes' national championship season of 2014, Elliott tore up defenses with his jersey tucked into his pads, a look that revealed his toned midsection. The NCAA banned the crop-top look the following season, a move Elliott called "silly".
So while Elliott may look silly now, there's at least an explanation. That's more than what can be said for some other suits we'll see tonight. Future Regret Theater is underway!