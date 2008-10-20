Extra gaps bolster ground game; backup QBs disappoint

What if Kyle Orton had never left the starting lineup in Chicago after he led the team to the division title in 2005? In 15 starts that year, he had a 10-5 record, threw for 1,898 yards and 9 touchdowns. As I watched him lead the Bears to a 48-41 win over the Vikings in which he went 21 for 32, 283 yards and two touchdowns, I couldn't stop thinking about where he would be today if he didn't sit on the bench in 2006 and 2007. He didn't throw a single pass in '06, then came off the bench late last season and went 2-1 as a starter. As the starter now, he has thrown 10 touchdown passes in his last 5 games. Orton is 16-9 as a starter.