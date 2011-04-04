Experts' mock draft, picks Nos. 9-16

NFL.com gathered writers and broadcasters from around the country to play GM for the teams they cover on a daily basis. This is the second in a series of four. Picks No. 17-24 will be released on Tuesday, April 12.
![](/teams/profile?team=DAL)Team needs: Defensive end, offensive tackle, safety, cornerback, inside linebacker (For more: NFC East team needs)
Analysis: "With Rob Ryan coming in taking over as defensive coordinator, they're going to give offenses some different looks and to have a versatile (this position) like him, I think he'll be able to adapt to whatever they'd like to do."
![](/teams/profile?team=WAS)Team needs: Quarterback, wide receiver, cornerback, outside linebacker, nose tackle, guard (For more: NFC East team needs)
Analysis: "I could see him on the field giving the Redskins a great number of varieties in the way they could approach their pass rush."
![](/teams/profile?team=HOU)Team needs: Cornerback, nose tackle, outside linebacker, safety (For more: AFC South team needs)
Analysis: "With all the problems that were had by the Texans in 2010, (he) is a very, very safe pick."
![](/teams/profile?team=MIN)Team needs: Quarterback, defensive end, safety, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, wide receiver, center (For more: NFC North team needs)
On the beat: Judd Zulgad, beat writer, Minneapolis Star-Tribune
Analysis: "The Vikings need to address their quarterback situation long-term. That's something they never really did with Brad Childress."
![](/teams/profile?team=DET)Team needs: Cornerback, linebacker, safety, left tackle, running back, slot wide receiver (For more: NFC North team needs)
On the beat: Tom Kowalski, writer, MLive.com
Analysis: "He could be the guy who is going to be the best (at this position) in the draft in the next couple of years."
![](/teams/profile?team=STL)Team needs: Wide receiver, defensive line, tight end, safety, running back (For more: NFC West team needs)
Analysis: "When you have that young, raw, athletic ability, that hunger that (this player) possesses ... it makes the whole offense better."
![](/teams/profile?team=MIA)Team needs: Running back, guard, tight end, quarterback, free safety, cornerback (For more: AFC South team needs)
On the beat: Omar Kelly, beat writer, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Analysis: "If you're sticking with the 15th pick and you're sticking with the 'best player available' theory, you have to go with (this player)."
![](/teams/profile?team=JAC)Team needs: Defensive end, cornerback, wide receiver, safety, quarterback, inside linebacker (For more: AFC South team needs)
On the beat: Tania Ganguli, beat writer, Florida Times-Union
Analysis: "He's got a motor that's been highly talked about. He really shot up a lot of draft boards after having a really strong combine."