Expect Titans to be more than a handful for opponents this season

» Though they got knocked out in the playoffs by Baltimore, Tennessee was the best overall team I saw last season. Its ability to physically impose itself along both lines of scrimmage was something teams are constantly striving for. There should be no drop off in that regard on the offensive side of the ball. The Titans return every player from that unit. Center Kevin Mawae (elbow) is on the PUP and he could be for a few more weeks, but the rest of the unit looks crisp, and mean, and unfulfilled by not cashing in on its potential last season.