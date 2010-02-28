Expect Oklahoma's Bradford to push his way to top of draft

Payton knows he has to take a long, hard, objective look at his team, then changes must be made if the Saints are going to continue to grow. Payton recognized that he and his staff are behind the other organizations that have been preparing for free agency and the draft since the end of the regular season. The Saints could be replacing a number of starters and with needs, especially on defense, look for the Saints to aim for a linebacker, defensive tackle and safety with their first three draft picks.