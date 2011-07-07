Expect many of these young talents to receive bigger paydays

Even with some of his 2011 escalators kicking in, Freeman's base salary on his five-year contract is just $940,000, with the rest of this figure coming in the form of a roster bonus. Most elite quarterbacks are earning more than $15 million per season, and, sure, Freeman has only done it once so far, but there is every reason to believe he has just begun to blossom. He posted a stellar 95.9 passer rating in his first full season as an NFL starter, and only Tom Brady threw fewer than Freeman's six interceptions in 2010.