Expanded NFL roster for MADD's designated driver program

DALLAS – Following the kickoff of the 2011 football season, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and the National Football League (NFL) announce the addition of several new teams to their game-day designated driver program. The following teams are now partnering with MADD for a safer game-day fan experience: the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and San Diego Chargers. These teams join the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Oakland Raiders and Philadelphia Eagles, bringing the total number of participating teams to seven.
"As a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, the idea of designating a sober driver is very close to my heart," said MADD National President Jan Withers. "MADD is thrilled to be expanding our game-day program partnership with these additional NFL teams to help raise awareness about the importance of planning ahead for a safe way home."
"The NFL's partnership with MADD has proven to be valuable in raising awareness with fans, players and league employees of the need to make smart choices to ensure everyone's safety," added NFL Chief Security Officer Jeff Miller.
The game-day program enhances the teams' existing designated driver programs with a pre-game MADD presence in stadium parking lots, distribution of information cards throughout the stadiums, and an audio PSA urging fans to "sign up to play the most important position in the NFL: the designated driver." MADD and the NFL first announced their partnership in May 2010, and last season, the partnership included a MADD presentation at the NFL's 2010 Rookie Symposium and two highly successful game-day designated driver pilot programs with the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. In addition, last year MADD began partnering with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles on an enhanced game-day designated driver program.
This latest aspect of MADD's partnership with the NFL follows the league's support of MADD's parent-focused underage drinking prevention program, which launched last spring on the first annual PowerTalk 21™ day. April 21st was the national day for parents to start talking with their kids about alcohol, using the Power of Parents, It's Your Influence™ handbook as their guide.
Leading up to Red Ribbon Week (which is October 24-28), MADD and the NFL will launch a Facebook campaign called 'MADD Props™,' urging youth to take a stand against underage drinking and set a positive example for their peers. The campaign will encourage young people to make a pledge to not drink until age 21 and to never ride with someone who has been drinking.