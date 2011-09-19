Expanded NFL roster for MADD's designated driver program

The game-day program enhances the teams' existing designated driver programs with a pre-game MADD presence in stadium parking lots, distribution of information cards throughout the stadiums, and an audio PSA urging fans to "sign up to play the most important position in the NFL: the designated driver." MADD and the NFL first announced their partnership in May 2010, and last season, the partnership included a MADD presentation at the NFL's 2010 Rookie Symposium and two highly successful game-day designated driver pilot programs with the Buffalo Bills and Oakland Raiders. In addition, last year MADD began partnering with the Chicago Bears and Philadelphia Eagles on an enhanced game-day designated driver program.