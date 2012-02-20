Exit Interview: Philbin era begins with little clarity in Miami

Miami's own quarterback actually had a decent year. Moore threw 16 touchdowns and nine interceptions with a respectable 87.1 passer rating. He even developed a good connection with Brandon Marshall (1,214 receiving yards), and was stellar in wins over the Chiefs and Bills (twice). The issue is that there just aren't enough of those great performances. Just like every other Miami quarterback since Y2K, the majority of Moore's starts are ... average to just-above-average. Clubs these days need a guy who can win that 34-28 shootout more often than not, especially when said football club is mired in a funk. This team's everlasting search for a long-term answer at the position continues this offseason.