Exit Interview: 49ers, QB Smith should keep a good thing going

What Went Not So Right: Sometimes that formidable defense was asked to do too much by an offense that couldn't move the ball. The 49ers had (coincidentally enough) 49 three-and-out drives during the regular season, one of the higher totals in the league. Tack on a whopping seven more in the NFC Championship Game. On third downs, the 49ers were downright terrible, converting only 29.4 percent during the regular season (31st in the NFL). Once again, this offensive malaise reared its ugly head against the Giants, when Harbaugh's offense went 1-for-13 on third down. That's plain awful.