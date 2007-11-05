Exclusive Week 9 Fantasy Rewind

Running backs made a significant impact for the first time in what seems like forever, as six of the weekend's top 10 point producers were runners. Peterson led all players with 46 points, but Jamal Lewis scored more touchdowns overall. The veteran back rushed for 37 yards on 20 carries (1.8 YPC), but he found the end zone four times and scored 33 fantasy points in a win over Seattle. Joseph Addai (28) continued his rise up the fantasy charts with 226 all-purpose yards and a score in Week 9, and rookie Marshawn Lynch (27) did significant damage against a porous Cincinnati defense. Clinton Portis (25), who rushed for 196 yards and one score against the Jets, rounded out the top five runners.