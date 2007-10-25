Exclusive Week 8 fantasy tips

Published: Oct 25, 2007 at 05:09 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

Who should I start in Week 8: Brett Favre or Donovan McNabb? -- J. Baker, Canada

Michael Fabiano: Favre has been the more consistent of the two quarterbacks, but McNabb's matchup against Minnesota makes him the better option for Week 8. The Vikes rank dead last in the league against the pass -- that's the reason Tony Romo had 31 pass attempts in the first half against them last week -- so look for Philadelphia to throw the football often. If McNabb can't produce solid totals in this must-win contest, then it will be time for fantasy football owners to question his overall value.

Which two running backs should I start from Chris Brown, Earnest Graham, Ahman Green, Travis Henry and Jamal Lewis? -- R. Raynor, Spokane, Wash.

M.F.: I don't like the matchup against Green Bay, but Henry is still the best option of the aforementioned backs and should be active. Lewis should be active as well against a porous Rams run defense, but his status is uncertain due to a sprained foot. If you can't add Jason Wright, who would start if Lewis is out, then use Graham over Green. You might also want to see if Chatman is available, as he has far more valuable than Brown at this time.

I am in desperate need a sleeper running back that might be available in a 10-team league (yes, I lost Ronnie Brown and didn't handcuff him with Jesse Chatman). Suggestions? D. Lawrence, Tacoma, Wash.

M.F.: Chatman is the first name that comes to mind, but I assume he was unavailable or taken ahead of you on waivers this week. Wright has a chance to make some noise against the Rams, but his status depends on whether or not Lewis returns from an injured foot. DeAngelo Williams could also be an option in a 10-team league, especially if DeShaun Foster is limited due to an injured toe. It's been impossible to predict the Green Bay backfield, but this week's opponent (Denver) is awful against the run. That makes DeShawn Wynn a viable sleeper candidate. You can also take a flier on Najeh Davenport, who faces a vulnerable Bengals defense, or Keith, who is slated to see more carries for Indianapolis.

I love Marshawn Lynch and want to add him for the stretch run. Is Anquan Boldin too much to offer for Lynch if I have Dwayne Bowe, Laveranues Coles, Randy Moss and Roy Williams at wide receiver? -- C. Collins, Silver Springs, Md.

M.F.: Lynch does have some nice matchups down the line against the likes of the N.Y. Jets, Cincinnati and Miami (2) to name a few, and your incredible depth at wide receiver makes the loss of Boldin bearable. I would offer Coles first after his two-touchdown performance against Cincinnati, but I don't think Boldin for Lynch is bad at all in this case.

