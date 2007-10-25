Exclusive Week 8 fantasy tips

M.F.: Chatman is the first name that comes to mind, but I assume he was unavailable or taken ahead of you on waivers this week. Wright has a chance to make some noise against the Rams, but his status depends on whether or not Lewis returns from an injured foot. DeAngelo Williams could also be an option in a 10-team league, especially if DeShaun Foster is limited due to an injured toe. It's been impossible to predict the Green Bay backfield, but this week's opponent (Denver) is awful against the run. That makes DeShawn Wynn a viable sleeper candidate. You can also take a flier on Najeh Davenport, who faces a vulnerable Bengals defense, or Keith, who is slated to see more carries for Indianapolis.