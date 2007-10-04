Exclusive Week 5 fantasy tips

Published: Oct 04, 2007 at 01:43 AM
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

I drafted Drew Brees, Jeff Garcia and David Garrard, and I'm not sure who to start in Week 5. Should I stick with Brees or trade him? -- N. Fogwell, Fort Wayne, Ind.

Michael Fabiano: Now is not the time to trade Brees, based on his decreased value, and I would stick with him this week against Carolina. The Panthers rank 20th against the pass, have allowed an average of 21.8 points per game, and they made Joey Harrington look like Steve Bartkowski back in Week 3. Garcia faces an Indianapolis defense that ranks seventh against the pass, and Garrard faces an underrated Kansas City defense that is fifth. Things can't get worse for Brees, who has one touchdown and seven interceptions. The Saints should have corrected some of their offensive issues in their bye week.

Which three wide receivers should I start from Anquan Boldin, Marques Colston, Santonio Holmes and Steve Smith? -- T. Cozins, England

M.F.: Smith has been unproductive without Jake Delhomme, but he's still a must-start fantasy wideout. Boldin should also be active if he can return from an injured hip, so be sure to check out our fantasy injury report throughout the week for his status. Colston has a solid matchup against Carolina, but Holmes has been too hot to reserve. The status of Hines Ward remains in doubt due to an injured knee, so Holmes could be the main option against Seattle.

Is it time to sit Torry Holt? I also have Deion Branch, Kevin Curtis, Brandon Marshall and Derrick Mason and need to start three wide receivers. -- M. Moore, Rockledge, Fla.

M.F.: Mason has been too productive to reserve if you're in a league that reward points for catches, otherwise he'd be the odd man out. Curtis is on a bye week, so he doesn't factor into the equation. Marshall has the best matchup against San Diego's 27th-ranked pass defense, and he'll be even more attractive if Javon Walker is out for a second consecutive week due to an injured knee. Despite less-than-attractive matchups, I'd also start Branch and Holt.

Who should I start in Week 5: Jake Delhomme, Eli Manning or Philip Rivers? -- J. Ford, Marion, Ind.

M.F.: Delhomme is not expected to return from an injured elbow in Week 5, so your decision boils down to Manning and Rivers. Based on the numbers, I'd side with the Giants quarterback. Manning faces a Jets defense that ranks 27th in the NFL against the pass, while Rivers heads to Denver to face the Broncos and their top-rated pass defense.

I need to start Tatum Bell, Vernand Morency, Michael Pittman or Fred Taylor in Week 5. Who should I choose? -- C. Barron, Fresno, Calif.

M.F.: This is a choice between Pittman and Taylor, and it should boil down to your scoring system. If your league rewards points for receptions, I would side with Pittman. If your league is a standard format, however, Taylor would be the better choice.

