Exclusive Week 5 fantasy tips

Michael Fabiano: Now is not the time to trade Brees, based on his decreased value, and I would stick with him this week against Carolina. The Panthers rank 20th against the pass, have allowed an average of 21.8 points per game, and they made Joey Harrington look like Steve Bartkowski back in Week 3. Garcia faces an Indianapolis defense that ranks seventh against the pass, and Garrard faces an underrated Kansas City defense that is fifth. Things can't get worse for Brees, who has one touchdown and seven interceptions. The Saints should have corrected some of their offensive issues in their bye week.