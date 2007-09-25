Exclusive Week 3 fantasy rewind

Harrington's performance against Carolina was solid, as he threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but sooner or later he'll be second on the depth chart behind Byron Leftwich. The Falcons face a much-improved Houston defense in Week 4, so there's no need for fantasy owners to rush out and add Harrington off the waiver wire. One quarterback owners should watch, however, is Kurt Warner. He replaced an ineffective Matt Leinart and threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore. Head coach Ken Whisenhunt will stick with Leinart as his starter in Week 4, but keep an eye on the situation.