Exclusive Week 3 fantasy rewind

Published: Sep 25, 2007 at 02:14 AM
Headshot_Author_Michael_Fabiano_1400x1000
Michael Fabiano

Senior Fantasy Analyst

As predicted by NFL.com senior writer Gil Brandt, this was the week offenses caught up to defenses. A total of 17 teams scored 24 points or more. Not even the top defenses could hold down the fort, as Baltimore, Chicago and San Diego allowed a combined 88 points.

All of these points meant countless top-notch fantasy performances. But in what has to be a worrisome trend, none of the Big Three -- LaDainian Tomlinson, Steven Jackson and Larry Johnson -- finished in the top 30 in fantasy points. In fact, the running back position as a whole has seen a statistical fall.

Speaking of falls, Jackson suffered a groin tear against Tampa Bay and won't help owners for at least the next week. Head coach Scott Linehan called him "week to week" in his Monday press conference. With Jackson on the sidelines, owners should look to add Brian Leonard off the waiver wire. Leonard is expected to start for the Rams in Week 4, but he won't be able to replace Jackson's presence on fantasy teams.

Quarterbacks, meanwhile, have flourished. In fact, 14 of the top 30 fantasy performances from Week 3 came from behind center. Donovan McNabb led the position with 37 points, while Tom Brady (34 points), Brett Favre (32 points), Philip Rivers (28 points) and Joey Harrington (26 points) rounded out the top five.

Harrington's performance against Carolina was solid, as he threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, but sooner or later he'll be second on the depth chart behind Byron Leftwich. The Falcons face a much-improved Houston defense in Week 4, so there's no need for fantasy owners to rush out and add Harrington off the waiver wire. One quarterback owners should watch, however, is Kurt Warner. He replaced an ineffective Matt Leinart and threw for 258 yards and two touchdowns in Baltimore. Head coach Ken Whisenhunt will stick with Leinart as his starter in Week 4, but keep an eye on the situation.

The top fantasy performances of the week at running back came from Ronnie Brown and Brian Westbrook. Brown recorded 211 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns (40 points) against the New York Jets. More importantly, he saw all of the carries for head coach Cam Cameron. Brian Westbrook also totaled 211 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in a win over Detroit. He did suffer an abdominal strain, so keep tabs on Westbrook's status for Week 4. DeShaun Foster (25 points), Marion Barber (23 points), and LaMont Jordan (21 points) round out the top five at the position.

In what has been the season of the wide receiver, a slew of wideouts had solid performances. Kevin Curtis exploded with 40 points on 221 yards and three touchdowns. Anquan Boldin totaled 30 points and found immense success with Warner under center. Roy Williams (26 points), Randy Moss (23 points) and T.J. Houshmandzadeh (18 points) round out the top five for the week. Roddy White and Donald Driver also finished with 18 points apiece.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

