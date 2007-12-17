Exclusive Week 15 fantasy rewind

Brady did little in bad weather against the Jets, as the offensive attack focused on Laurence Maroney and the run for much of the afternoon. Romo looked more like Gary Hogeboom or Steve Pelluer, with no touchdowns and three interceptions in a loss to Philadelphia.
In what was a magical season for fantasy footballers who had Brady or Romo on their roster, their postseason hopes and dreams were dashed in most cases.
In an ironic twist, this season's consensus No. 1 overall selection, LaDainian Tomlinson, was the player that led his owners to a berth in their league's championship. The stud runner was overshadowed for most of 2007, but it was L.T. who was the real hero of the weekend.
At quarterback, Drew Brees and Ben Roethlisberger finished with 24 points to lead all quarterbacks. Brees, who started the season slow, has been the most productive player in fantasy football over the past two weeks. Big Ben fought off an injured shoulder to throw for three scores against a formidable Jacksonville defense.
Kurt Warner (23 points) continued to light up the scoreboard with three scores of his own in a loss to New Orleans, and David Garrard (23 points) proved he could hack the snow, wind (and the Pittsburgh defense) with three touchdown passes in a 29-22 win. The inconsistent and unpredictable Vince Young (22 points) threw for two scores.
The top running back of the week was Darren Sproles (25 points), who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Detroit. The smallish back saw most of the work in the second half with San Diego ahead by a mile, and he made the most of his opportunities. Tomlinson (23 points) did all of his damage in the first half of the contest but still finished with 116 yards and two scores of his own. Aaron Stecker, who opened the season third on the Saints depth chart, had 141 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Arizona.
Steven Jackson (22 points) and Fred Taylor (20 points), who have been on fire in recent weeks, rounded out the top five performances among running backs.
Veterans such as Clinton Portis (18 points) and Jamal Lewis (17 points) were also solid for their respective owners, as was Earnest Graham (17 points) and Laurence Maroney (16 points). Brian Westbrook (14 points) had a solid week as well, but it could have been better had he not laid down at the Dallas 1-yard on what was a certain touchdown in order to run out the clock.
The most productive wideout of the week was owned in less than 6 percent of NFL.com leagues: Roydell Williams. The Tennessee wideout scored 21 points on a 94-yard, two-touchdown performance against the Chiefs. Despite the solid numbers, Williams is far too inconsistent to start in fantasy football's championship week. Marques Colston (17 points) remained hot with 114 yards and a touchdown against Arizona. He now has close to 1,100 yards and has recorded a career-best nine touchdowns on the season.
Believe it or not, Greg Camarillo (16 points) was third in points at the position. He wasn't owned in leagues and won't have value in Week 16, but he will be forever known as the wideout that helped the Miami Dolphins avoid a winless season.