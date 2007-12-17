Exclusive Week 15 fantasy rewind

The top running back of the week was Darren Sproles (25 points), who rushed for 122 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Detroit. The smallish back saw most of the work in the second half with San Diego ahead by a mile, and he made the most of his opportunities. Tomlinson (23 points) did all of his damage in the first half of the contest but still finished with 116 yards and two scores of his own. Aaron Stecker, who opened the season third on the Saints depth chart, had 141 all-purpose yards and two touchdowns against Arizona.