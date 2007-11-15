Exclusive Week 11 fantasy tips

Michael, nice call on Brett Favre last week. I started him ahead of Carson Palmer and won! Anyways, now I have to make the same decision in Week 11: Favre or Palmer? -- L. Richards, Canoga Park, Calif.
M.F.: When Favre faces Minnesota, he's been almost guaranteed to throw for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns. It's one of those odd trends that seems to work all the time. As far as this week, I'd have to stick with Favre. He has a slightly better matchup than Palmer, he faces a Carolina defense that ranks 14th against the pass and has allowed an average of almost 205 passing yards per game on the road. Palmer faces an underrated Arizona defense that ranks 10th against the pass and has surrendered an average of just 176.2 passing yards per game on the road.
I lost Adrian Peterson for this week, but I did have Chester Taylor as a handcuff. Now I have to decide between Taylor and Jesse Chatman as a flex starter for Week 11. Advice? -- G. Anthony, England
M.F.: It's hard not to love Taylor, who faces an Oakland defense that ranks 29th against the run. Chatman was impressive in a loss to Buffalo and is a viable option this week in Philadelphia, but I'd have to side with Taylor. Remember, this was a 1,200-yard back last season, so he's no slouch at the position.
Which quarterback should I start in Week 11: Marc Bulger or Ben Roethlisberger? -- M. Johanssen, Little Rock, Ark.
M.F.: Bulger has had two consecutive solid performances, but he's still not on the same level of Roethlisberger. With his three-touchdown performance against Cleveland, Roethlisberger has moved into the third overall position based on fantasy points on NFL.com. He's on pace for close to 3,600 passing yards and close to 40 total touchdowns, and he's become a must-start fantasy quarterback. Big Ben also faces the New York Jets this week, so the matchup is favorable.
I need to start three wide receivers from Anquan Boldin, Marques Colston, Lee Evans, Greg Jennings and Roddy White. Help! -- B. Stevenson, Lafayette, La.
M.F.: I love Boldin this week against Cincinnati's porous pass defense, and Colston has re-emerged into a must-start wideout in recent weeks. That leaves the decision between Evans, Jennings and White. This is a difficult call, but I would side with Jennings over Evans. The Green Bay wideout has a slightly better matchup, and Evans has done zilch in his career against New England. In his past five games against the Patriots, Evans has a combined 13 catches for 139 yards and no touchdowns.