Exclusive Week 11 fantasy tips

M.F.: When Favre faces Minnesota, he's been almost guaranteed to throw for 300-plus yards and multiple touchdowns. It's one of those odd trends that seems to work all the time. As far as this week, I'd have to stick with Favre. He has a slightly better matchup than Palmer, he faces a Carolina defense that ranks 14th against the pass and has allowed an average of almost 205 passing yards per game on the road. Palmer faces an underrated Arizona defense that ranks 10th against the pass and has surrendered an average of just 176.2 passing yards per game on the road.