Exclusive Week 10 fantasy tips

Question: Who should I start in Week 10: Edgerrin James, Kevin Jones or LenDale White? Also, should I start Dwayne Bowe? My other starters are Bobby Engram, Larry Fitzgerald and Santonio Holmes? -- A. Gonzalez Panama City, Panama
Michael Fabiano: Despite his mediocre numbers in what was a blowout win over Denver, I'd still side with Jones out of this trio. The versatile back faces an Arizona defense that ranks 18th against the run, so look for him to rebound. I would also start White over James despite the former's difficult matchup against Jacksonville. White has rushed for 337 yards and two touchdowns in his past two starts and has emerged as a solid No. 2 fantasy runner. I'd start Fitzgerald, Engram and Holmes and keep Bowe on the sidelines.
Question: I have Ben Roethlisberger and Jon Kitna at quarterback and both had great weeks. I'm having a hard time deciding who to start in Week 10 as they both have good matchups. What do you think? -- R. Jones Victoria, B.C.
Question: Larry Johnson finally had a game with multiple touchdowns and then he has to go and get hurt on me. I'm lucky enough to have Priest Holmes on my team though to handcuff him. How well will Priest Holmes do if Johnson is out this week against Denver? Is Priest worth a start? - J. Altman, Chippewa Falls, Wis.
M.F.: Holmes is worth a start in some cases, but it all depends on the level of depth you have in your backfield. I would also temper expectations for Holmes even against a porous Denver run defense. Remember that he's 33, past his prime, and I doubt he can handle 20-25 carries each week for the rest of the season. Also keep in mind that Holmes' last two seasons ended with injuries, and he'll have to work behind an offensive line that is less than stellar. I also think Kolby Smith will see his share of carries, so don't expect Holmes to re-emerge into a consistent option.
Question: I need to win bad this week and my wide receivers will have to carry me. Which two wideouts should I start from Anquan Boldin, Greg Jennings and Roy Williams? -- M. Weber, Groton, S.D.
M.F.: This is a difficult call, but I'd start Boldin and Jennings and sit Williams. Boldin has a nice matchup against a Detroit defense that ranks 30th in pass defense, and Jennings faces a Minnesota unit that's dead last against the pass. Williams, who hasn't done much for fantasy owners in recent weeks, face an Arizona defense that ranks seventh against the pass and has surrendered a mere nine receiving touchdowns after nine contests.