Exclusive Week 10 fantasy tips

M.F.: Holmes is worth a start in some cases, but it all depends on the level of depth you have in your backfield. I would also temper expectations for Holmes even against a porous Denver run defense. Remember that he's 33, past his prime, and I doubt he can handle 20-25 carries each week for the rest of the season. Also keep in mind that Holmes' last two seasons ended with injuries, and he'll have to work behind an offensive line that is less than stellar. I also think Kolby Smith will see his share of carries, so don't expect Holmes to re-emerge into a consistent option.