Exclusive Week 10 fantasy rewind

Moving on to our positional review, Donovan McNabb led all quarterbacks with 35 points on 251 yards and four touchdowns in a win over Washington. McNabb has been anything but consistent, however. He does have a good matchup next week against Miami, so McNabb is still a must-start in most formats. Ben Roethlisberger (33 points) continued his statistical dominance with three total touchdowns in a win over Cleveland. He has emerged as one of the most reliable and productive quarterbacks in fantasy football. Brett Favre (32 points), whose career dominance against Minnesota continued in Week 10, Tony Romo (31 points), and Jason Campbell (25 points) rounded out the top five at the position.