Ex-Vikings coach Childress reportedly favorite to be Browns OC

Published: Jan 27, 2012 at 01:00 AM

The Cleveland Browns have yet to hire an offensive coordinator, but it appears a frontrunner has emerged.

The Plain Dealer reported Thursday, citing a league source, that former Minnesota Vikings head coach Brad Childress is the Browns' top candidate for the position. The Plain Dealer reported the Browns had narrowed their search to Childress and ex-Green Bay Packers head coach Mike Sherman, but league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that the Miami Dolphins are expected to hire Sherman to fill their vacant offensive-coordinator position.

Childress would be the first Browns offensive coordinator under Pat Shurmur, who ran the offense himself during his first season as head coach. Shurmur did not indicate during his end-of-season news conference that the new offensive coordinator definitely would call plays, instead saying he would consider delegating those duties if the right candidate was hired.

Shurmur and Childress were on the Philadelphia Eagles' staff for seven years together before Childress was hired by the Vikings.

