Ex-Saints RB Stecker signs with Falcons; S Moore out for season

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons signed former Saints running back Aaron Stecker ahead of Monday night's game in New Orleans.
Terms of the deal with Stecker weren't disclosed Tuesday.
The Falcons were without fullback Ovie Mughelli and backup running back Jerious Norwood because of injuries in Sunday's 37-21 loss at Dallas.
The Falcons also placed rookie safety William Moore, a second-round draft pick from Missouri, on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Cornerback Glenn Sharpe was put on the practice squad-injured list, and safety Eric Brock was signed to the practice squad.
