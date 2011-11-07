Ex-Saint Sharper happy, looking to start broadcasting career

Published: Nov 07, 2011 at 08:25 AM

Free-agent safety Darren Sharper was on the New Orleans Saints' sideline for their 27-16 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, but the street clothes he wore while catching up with his former team will be the ones he'll continue to wear.

Though Sharper, 36, didn't say he was officially retired, he told me he has moved on with his post-football life and embarked on a path he hopes leads to a broadcasting career.

Following a spectacular 2009 season in which he had nine interceptions during the Saints' Super Bowl championship run, Sharper had knee surgery that limited him to just eight games in 2010 after he signed a one-year contract to stay in New Orleans.

