Ex-Saint Grant given probation for role in Georgia nightclub fight

BLAKELY, Ga. -- Former New Orleans Saints defensive end Charles Grant, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter in a Georgia nightclub fight that killed a pregnant woman, has pleaded no contest to a lesser charge and was sentenced to probation.

Assistant District Attorney Ron Smith said Tuesday that Grant was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $20,000 in restitution to the Early County Sheriff's Office last week for his role in the February 2008 fight. Grant pleaded no contest to affray, which means fighting.

Grant, who's from Colquitt, Ga., was stabbed in the neck during the fight that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Korynda Reed.

Smith said Grant's longtime friend, Laquient Macklin, and Grant's cousin, Marshae Stromer, pleaded guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter and affray and paid $1,000 fine and were put on two years probation.

