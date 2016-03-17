Ex-Raven Courtney Upshaw to visit New York Jets

The second-tier of free agents are starting to make the rounds and find homes.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports Upshaw will make his first visit of free agency, heading to meet with the New York Jets on Thursday.
The No. 35 overall pick in the 2012 draft never developed into the pass rusher the Ravens hoped. In four seasons the linebacker compiled a mere five sacks.
Upshaw is a run-stuffer off the edge with minimal pass rushing ability and would fill a rotational role if he sticks with the Jets.
Given the low success rate for players Ozzie Newsome lets walk, Upshaw morphing into anything more than a rotational player would be a surprise at this stage.