Ex-Raider Routt visits Bills, with at least four others interested

As expected, free-agent cornerback Stanford Routt paid a visit to the Buffalo Bills on Monday, following his release last week by the Oakland Raiders.
The Bills' website reported the visit. Routt, 28, was scheduled for a physical Monday before meeting with the coaching staff.
NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported last week that Routt had visits scheduled with the Bills and Tennessee Titans. Routt will visit the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday and also has meetings scheduled with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, league sources told La Canfora on Monday.
Routt's agent, Vann McElroy, told ESPN Dallas last week that the Cowboys, Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings had shown interest in his client.
Routt told Buffalo-area reporters Monday that he didn't have a timetable to make a decision on his next team.
"I guess the beauty of this situation, for me, is it happened so early," Routt said of his release from the Raiders.
Routt was released only one year into a restructured five-year, $54.5 million contract by the Raiders, who were $8.8 million over the salary cap before the move, according to NFL.com research.