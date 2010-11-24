Ex-players lose appeal vs. NFL, union in investment fraud case

Published: Nov 24, 2010 at 01:48 AM

ATLANTA -- A federal appeals court sided with the NFL and its players union Tuesday and upheld a judge's ruling against six former NFL players who claimed $20 million in losses to an investment scheme fronted by a hedge fund manager later convicted of fraud.

A three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the lower court's ruling "in all respects," handing the league and the National Football League Players Association a key legal victory. An attorney for the players -- most of them former Denver Broncos -- said no decision has been made about an appeal yet.

The lawsuit claimed the NFL and the union should be held liable for the losses because of investments with hedge fund manager Kirk Wright, who the ex-players claim was endorsed by the union even though he had liens against him. It was filed by Steve Atwater, Ray Crockett, Al Smith, Blaine Bishop, Carlos Emmons and Clyde Simmons.

Wright hanged himself in a suburban Atlanta jail in May 2008, days after he was convicted of leading an investment scheme that cost his clients -- from the football players to his mother -- millions of dollars. Prosecutors said he spent the money on jewelry, real estate and a $500,000 wedding.

The football players claimed in the lawsuit that they wouldn't have invested in Wright's company if the NFL and the union had given them accurate information about Wright and his company. And they contended Wright was listed in the union's financial advisers program without a proper investigation.

But the league and the union fought back, countering that they can't be held liable because players are solely responsible for their own finances under the league's collective bargaining agreement. A federal judge ruled in favor of the NFL and the union in April 2009, and the panel's ruling Tuesday affirmed that decision.

Fidelma Fitzpatrick, an attorney for the players, said no decision has been made yet on whether to appeal. NFL attorneys did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment.

Richard Berthelsen, the union's general counsel, said the court's decision was a bittersweet victory.

"We certainly feel for the players in the loss they suffered and we're as dedicated as ever to try to minimize the number of instances where players are misled by financial advisers who don't play by the rules," he said. "All we can do is continue our efforts to try to protect players whenever and wherever we can."

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell on Kirk Cousins: 'I'm excited to coach him'

Though rumblings persist regarding the Vikings potentially moving on from Kirk Cousins, new head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed his excitement to work with Cousins and build the Minnesota offense around on in his Thursday introductory news conference. 
news

Cardinals release Malcolm Butler from reserve/retired list, opening door for return with new team

The Arizona Cardinals released cornerback Malcolm Butler from the reserve/retired list Thursday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via the transaction wire. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Thursday, Feb. 17

Updates on roster and coaching moves from around the league. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW