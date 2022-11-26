Around the NFL

Ex-Panthers HC Matt Rhule agrees to become next coach at Nebraska

Published: Nov 26, 2022
Matt Rhule is officially headed back to college.

The former Carolina Panthers head coach has agreed to become the next coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday, per a source.

The university has since announced the hiring of Rhule.

"It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program," Rhule said, via the school's website. "When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field. My family and I are so grateful to become a part of the Husker Family, and we can't wait to get started."

Rhule, 47, becomes the 31st head coach of the Nebraska football program's esteemed history. The Cornhuskers fired Scott Frost amid his fifth year as coach after a 1-2 start to the 2022 season, and pivots to a coach that has turned more than one college program around.

Rhule first gained awareness in 2016 after leading Temple University to its first conference title since 1967. The turnaround led to Baylor University hiring Rhule, who led the Bears to a remarkable 11-3 campaign during his third season as coach after going 1-11 in his first year.

The offensive-minded coach quickly drew interest in the pro ranks after all that success in college, and new Panthers owner, David Tepper, decided to make a splash hiring one year after purchasing the franchise.

Carolina took a risk in hiring Rhule after parting ways with longtime coach Ron Rivera. After a 1-4 start to the 2022 season, however, the Panthers fired Rhule less than three years into a seven-year, $62 million contract he signed for his services. Rhule's tenure with the Panthers ended with a 11-27 regular-season record.

