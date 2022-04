View this post on Instagram

I decided to retire from the game of football. Those words are hard to write. However, I have a sense of comfort knowing Emily and I are walking away from this game with offers that were on the table. This ultimately came down to a family decision between Emily and I. When my daughter Kendyl was born and I first saw her, my heart expanded and completely changed my priorities. I will always love football, but the love for your child is a level of love that has no comparison. I have been an offensive lineman for 22 years of my life and will be for the remainder. In my years as a lineman, I have learned so many life lessons. It is extraordinary that this game has the power to take a kid from Kingwood, Texas to places all over the globe. I have played on phenomenal teams, played for phenomenal coaches, and played in phenomenal stadiums. I cannot thank enough all the individuals who have helped me along the way and I will personally thank each one of you privately. The people I have met and the places I have been I will carry with me for the rest of my life. Emily and I have gained friends all over the country through this game. Thank you again to everyone who has helped Emily and I along the way to get to where we have gone. We are excited to start this next chapter in our life.