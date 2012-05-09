Ex-Giant Stacy Robinson remembered for upbeat personality

After former New York Giants wide receiver Stacy Robinson died Tuesday of cancer, the two-time Super Bowl winner was remembered by former teammates and coaches for his upbeat personality.
Robinson caught 48 passes for 749 yards and seven touchdowns from 1985 to 1990 with the Giants. Following his playing career, he became Director of Player Development or the NFL Players Association after overseeing steroids and drug policy issues for the union.
"He was a class act who was always a real, real pleasure to be around," said Tom Coughlin, who was Robinson's wide receivers coach on the Giants from 1988 to 1990. "Stacy was just a great guy to coach. Great guy to be with, be around. He was always positive, always thinking in terms of how he could help benefit the rest of us, the team."
Robinson was diagnosed in 2009 with multiple myeloma -- cancer of the plasma cells in the bone marrow -- and underwent multiple treatments and transplants, according to a a family statement posted on the CaringBridge.org hospice website.
Phil Simms, Robinson's quarterback for his entire career, said the receiver was universally beloved.
"We always hear that 'so and so' is a nice guy, but it really was true about Stacy," Simms said. "He might be one of the few people that I've ever met or known that everybody truly liked. I think that's just personality. He could get along with everybody, no matter what the situation. Stacy had a tremendous sense of humor and if you were going to say something about him, you better get ready, because man it was coming back fast. He was so quick it was hilarious. He was definitely a match for a guy like Bill Parcells or anybody that has that really quick wit."