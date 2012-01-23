Ex-Bears WR Hurd switches defense lawyers in drug case

DALLAS -- Former NFL wide receiver Sam Hurd has hired new attorneys to defend him against accusations that he tried to establish a drug-dealing network.
Hurd, 26, said he would plead not guilty to charges that he tried to buy large quantities of cocaine and marijuana, according to a Monday court filing by his new attorneys, Michael McCrum of San Antonio and Jay Ethington of Dallas. Authorities say they caught Hurd telling an undercover agent that he and a co-conspirator already distributed cocaine throughout the Chicago area and needed more supply.
On NFL Network
"NFL Replay" will re-air the Giants' victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII on Monday, Jan. 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET.
McCrum, a former federal prosecutor who was once nominated to become the U.S. attorney for Texas' western district, said he was "honored" to represent Hurd but it was too early to comment on the charges.
"I am looking forward to seeing what evidence the government may have," McCrum said Monday. "I believe there's much more to the story than what's being portrayed."
Hurd, a former Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys wide receiver, was arrested in December during an undercover sting. The Bears released him a few days after the arrest.
Hurd was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, but federal court records indicated that hearing was canceled. Kathy Colvin, a spokeswoman for the U.S. attorney's office in Dallas, declined to comment.
Copyright 2012 by The Associated Press