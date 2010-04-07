Ex-Bears DE Brown agrees to two-year deal with Saints

Free-agent defensive end Alex Brown agreed to two-year deal Wednesday with New Orleans Saints worth roughly $6 million, reported NFL Network's Jason La Canfora, according to league sources.
Brown, who has played all of his eight NFL seasons for the Chicago Bears, visited the Saints' suburban training headquarters on Tuesday and Wednesday, team spokesman Greg Bensel said.
"We're excited to welcome Alex to New Orleans," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "He has been a productive player in this league for quite a while and we feel fortunate to add him to our team and are eager to fit him into our defense."
Brown, 30, was cut last week after starting all 16 games last season and finishing second on the team with 6.0 sacks. He has started 107 career games and registered 43.5 sacks.
"I'm very happy to be a New Orleans Saint," Brown said. "I had a great visit. Mickey Loomis, Coach (Sean) Payton and (defensive line) Coach (Bill) Johnson all made me feel at home already. I'm really looking forward to meeting my new teammates and getting to work and becoming a part of this community.
"With a team like we have, I can't wait to get out there and give it all I've got to keep up the level of excellence they've set here."
Brown had also been scheduled to visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday, a source told La Canfora.
Information from The Associated Press was used in this report