Everyone has an opinion about this weekend's divisional games

Which underdog teams are capable of pulling an upset this weekend? Can Tim Tebow keep the magic going another week? Our experts make their divisional round playoff picks Get all the stats, stories and videos of the upcoming games at NFL.com's Game Center. And check back Friday for Mike Lombardi's weekend preview and Bucky Brooks' divisional X-Factors.
Here's what else is on tap for Friday:
» From double-overtime showdowns to wing-on-a-prayer passes to immaculately conceived receptions, "NFL Total Access" counts down the top moments in divisional playoff history.
» An epic Rich Eisen Podcast includesBroncos CB Champ Bailey, who talks Tebow and the Patriots, as well as Hue Jackson on his abrupt departure from Oakland, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Lombardi and Jim Mora.
» Matt "Money" Smith and Bucky Brooks kick off the inaugural "Draft Tracker Podcast" with a look at the draft's top QBs and the NFL talent on display at the BCS Championship Game.
» University of Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson told the Colorado Rockies he has decided to play in the NFL rather than stay in the baseball team's minor league system.
» Dave Dameshek explores the possibility of a USFL-NFL Super Bowl and how the NFL landscape would look had the USFL not folded in the late 1980s.
» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.