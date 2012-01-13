Everyone has an opinion about this weekend's divisional games

Published: Jan 12, 2012 at 10:38 PM

Which underdog teams are capable of pulling an upset this weekend? Can Tim Tebow keep the magic going another week? Our experts make their divisional round playoff picks Get all the stats, stories and videos of the upcoming games at NFL.com's Game Center. And check back Friday for Mike Lombardi's weekend preview and Bucky Brooks' divisional X-Factors.

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» Tune in to NFL Network for the latest coaching news, plus injury updates for this weekend's divisional playoff games. And don't miss "The Brady 6" -- a look at the six quarterbacks taken ahead of Tom Brady in the 2000 NFL Draft -- at 4 p.m. ET.

» From double-overtime showdowns to wing-on-a-prayer passes to immaculately conceived receptions, "NFL Total Access" counts down the top moments in divisional playoff history.

» The 49ers struck gold with rookie Aldon Smith, who is a big reason for their success this season.

» An epic Rich Eisen Podcast includesBroncos CB Champ Bailey, who talks Tebow and the Patriots, as well as Hue Jackson on his abrupt departure from Oakland, Mark Wahlberg, Michael Lombardi and Jim Mora.

» Matt "Money" Smith and Bucky Brooks kick off the inaugural "Draft Tracker Podcast" with a look at the draft's top QBs and the NFL talent on display at the BCS Championship Game.

» University of Wisconsin quarterback Russell Wilson told the Colorado Rockies he has decided to play in the NFL rather than stay in the baseball team's minor league system.

» Dave Dameshek explores the possibility of a USFL-NFL Super Bowl and how the NFL landscape would look had the USFL not folded in the late 1980s.

» The February issue of NFL Magazine will feature an exclusive interview with the controversial Ndamukong Suh, a profile of Aaron Rodgers, pivotal playoff moments and more.

» Happy birthday to Jets center Nick Mangold, who turns 28 Friday.

Want to get NFL.com's top 10 headlines sent to your inbox daily? Click here for details.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL's top 10 QB-pass catcher combos in 2021: Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase fueling Bengals' breakout

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp have made sweet music together this fall in Los Angeles, but according to Nick Shook, the Rams' prolific pairing isn't the very best pitch-and-catch combo in the NFL today. Check out the top 10.
news

Dak Prescott unsure if he'll play Sunday: 'I don't want this to linger past this week'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott did not reveal whether he'll be able to take part in Dallas' prime-time game against the Minnesota Vikings, but did say that the decision is bigger than one game and he doesn't want his calf injury "to linger past this week." 
news

2021 Preseason Injury Data: Key Takeaways

news

Move The Sticks: How the Cardinals built their team

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move The Sticks.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW