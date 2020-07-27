Packers express interest in signing ex-Viking Everson Griffen

After a decade in Minnesota, could Everson Griffen join a division rival?

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Green Bay Packers are among the teams who have expressed interest in signing Griffen, per a source informed of the situation. The interest is mutual, per Rapoport.

The longtime Vikings edge rusher opted out of his contract in February. In March, sides broke off contract talks as it appeared the pass rusher would move on from Minnesota.

At 32 years old, Griffen remains a productive player, earning a Pro Bowl bid in 2019. He compiled eight sacks and 41 tackles in 15 games last season.

Green Bay would be an interesting landing spot for Griffen. Pairing the the veteran with ZaDarius Smith, Preston Smith, and Rashan Gary would provide more pass-rush options for defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

The Vikings haven't been completely out of the running to bring back the veteran pass rusher. Coach Mike Zimmer was asked Saturday during a Zoom call with reporters about the prospects of bringing Griffen back.

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "He texted me the other day telling me congratulations (on the contract extension) and things like that. I'd love to have him back, he's always been one of my guys, so if that happens, that'd be great, but I don't know where that is right now."