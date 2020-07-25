Saturday, Jul 25, 2020 02:02 PM

Zimmer says RB Dalvin Cook will report to Vikings camp on time

Entering a contract season, Dalvin Cook is looking for an extension and, thus far, the Minnesota Vikings running back's hopes haven't led to fruition.

With a lack of an extension, there was some talk of a holdout, but Vikings coach Mike Zimmer expects Cook to report to training camp on time, NFL Network's Stacey Dales reported Saturday.

"I was told he would," Zimmer said during a Zoom press conference.

Zimmer was then asked who notified him that Cook would be showing up on time, to which the coach replied, "By him."

Prospects of a Cook holdout are different that any previous ones by an NFL player as it comes in the 2020 offseason following the new collective bargaining agreement. The CBA discourages a player from entering a holdout as it affects a player's ability to reach unrestricted free agency.

Cook is coming off his finest season to date. Slowed by injuries in each of his first two campaigns, Cook became the bell-cow back and standout star the Vikings had always hoped he could become. In 14 starts, Cook tallied 1,135 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

While the former second-round pick is entering his contract year, his head coach believes he'll be entering training camp on schedule.

Veterans are set to report on Tuesday.

