Even with Brown in the mix, Addai could be draft bargain

Another factor in Addai's favor is motivation for future financial gain in what could be a make-or-break campaign. If he is unable to avoid injuries and loses more work to Brown, he'll be seen as little more than a brittle, risk-reward back and a gamble for others teams that might look to sign him after the 2010 season. If he can avoid the trainer's room and show the skills that made him a star in 2006-07, Addai, 26, will be in a much better position to land a lucrative long-term contract.