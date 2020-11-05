Even if Packers RB Aaron Jones suits up vs. 49ers, don't expect normal workload

Green Bay Packers running back ﻿Aaron Jones﻿ was officially listed as limited for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

At this point, it doesn't sound likely Jones will play, and if he does, don't expect a hefty workload from the running back who has been dealing with a calf injury.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported on Good Morning Football that he does not hear optimism about Jones' status.

"Even if he suits up, it's going to be nowhere near a normal role for him," Garafolo added.

The Packers are without backup ﻿Jamaal Williams﻿ and rookie ﻿A.J. Dillon﻿ due to COVID-19 protocols.

Green Bay has rightfully taken a cautious approach with Jones this season, not wanting to turn an injury that keeps him out a few weeks into one that knocks the stud running back out the entire season.