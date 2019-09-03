Evaluating rookie QBs: Daniel Jones, Ryan Finley start strong

GRADE: B+. The Redskins gave Haskins the entire playbook to see what he could do, so when he potentially plays later in the year, Jay Gruden and Co. will know what to implement in the game plan. We didn't see a ton of run-pass option plays or passes inside the hash marks, something Haskins did a lot of at Ohio State, this preseason. Expect to see more RPOs and throws inside the hashes in the regular season. The most impressive thing I saw from Haskins this preseason was his steady overall improvement, which makes me excited and optimistic about his future.