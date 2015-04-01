Evaluating DeMarco Murray's 2015 fantasy value

M.G.: I don't quite have the guts to do it, but it's not a bad plan of attack, especially if you're drafting in the latter half of your league. There might be five running backs who could be considered first-round locks. After that, there's a good chance that you'll spend your season mixing-and-matching at the position for much of the season. Consider that Justin Forsett, Lamar Miller, C.J. Anderson and Joique Bell were among the backs that finished in the top 15 and it's clear that there is value in the later rounds and on the waiver wire. In the meantime, you can use those earlier picks to beef up your quarterback and wide receiver spots.